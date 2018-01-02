Create more room for your child’s imagination and play. The spacious Grand View Mansion Dollhouse with EZ Kraft Assembly™ features new innovative bracket assembly technology for fast and easy set up. At four and a half feet tall and packed with 34 furniture pieces and accessories in eight rooms, this luxurious wooden mansion is large enough to let your child’s imagination run wild. Moveable features such as the gliding elevator, doors and windows allow for hours of exploration and discovery. Make playtime bigger, better and more fun in your child’s playroom with this marvelous and unique dollhouse for 12" dolls.