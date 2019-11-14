The Hillcrest Playhouse by KidKraft is built to inspire imaginative play in a beautiful house that’s full of fun and excitement. Kids will love playing for hours in this house packed with exciting details like a working doorbell, a clock with moveable hands and a functional mailbox. Little ones will be delighted as they walk through the front door and enter the playhouse with decorative windows. Featuring large serving windows with a café-style canopy, two chalkboards to display the menu of the day and a cute planter box, the Hillcrest creates the ultimate fun and beautiful destination for kids. Built with 100% cedar lumber and treated with a child-friendly water-based stain, this playhouse is made with high-quality materials and designed to be aesthetically beautiful so little ones can have big fun in their backyard for years to come. With EZ Kraft Assembly™, spend less time assembling and enjoy more time playing!