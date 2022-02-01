Make new memories in vintage style with the KidKraft Homestyle 2-Piece Kitchen. The innovative modular design means this play kitchen can be arranged for a personalized layout to fit any play space. This set includes a sink, realistic burners, functional cabinet and appliance doors and knobs that turn and click. With a vintage-style fridge and freezer, and including a laundry basket, this is a fun and retro way to complete a playroom.