Have you heard the scoop? Pretend play just got sweeter with the introduction of KidKraft's Ice Cream Play Pack. This super-cute play food set will give kids a sugar rush without the stickiness. A vibrant selection of desserts is offered with a full menu of ice cream, popsicles, brownies and toppings. Build a colossal ice cream cone. Make a brownie a la mode. Display tubs, stands and signs makes this set ideal for make believe selling along with the KidKraft Let's Pretend Shopkeeper Stand (sold separately). Advertise the items for sale with the included magnet sheet of pictures and numbers. Serve up heaping seconds (and thirds) of magical play time with the adorable Ice Cream Set from KidKraft.