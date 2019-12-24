The KidKraft Kaylee Dollhouse is a southern dollhouse full of sophisticated charm. Standing over four feet tall, it offers three levels and four unique rooms, each with its own story to tell. Interactive features include a front door that opens and closes, a gliding elevator and finely detailed artwork to boost imaginations. Kids will love decorating with the included 10-piece accessory kit as they explore this little getaway for 12-inch dolls. The durable wood construction ensures that this dollhouse will provide years and years of imaginative fun.