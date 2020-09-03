Oh my! An invitation to the ball! How exciting! The Disney Princess Dance & Dream Dollhouse from KidKraft lets dolls dress up in their finest attire and then dance the night away on the rooftop. Make a grand entrance on the golden staircase. Then explore the expansive, elegant castle featuring accommodations suited for any Disney Princess. Ascend to the rooftop ballroom and take your place on the dance floor. Press the tiara button to play three dreamy songs and watch the Disney Princess characters twirl around to the music. Unique design provides storage for jewelry and accessories on the front façade. No worries about a midnight curfew— luckily, time stands still for constant play in the Disney Princess Dance & Dream Dollhouse, from KidKraft.