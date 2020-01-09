KidKraft Kidkraft Grocery Marketplace Perspective: front
KidKraft Kidkraft Grocery Marketplace Perspective: back
KidKraft Kidkraft Grocery Marketplace Perspective: left
KidKraft Kidkraft Grocery Marketplace Perspective: right
KidKraft Kidkraft Grocery Marketplace Perspective: top
KidKraft Kidkraft Grocery Marketplace Perspective: bottom
KidKraft Kidkraft Grocery Marketplace

24" x 16.15" x 47.25"UPC: 0070694353017
Product Details

Kids can explore their entrepreneurial side with our KidKraft Play Grocery Store Marketplace. The set includes shelving with removable plastic bins to stock items, chalkboard signs to label them, a fabric awning, an interactive cash register and a play credit card. It’s the perfect way to get multiple kids talking, thinking and learning valuable social skills, and it’s big enough to have hours of 360-degree play.