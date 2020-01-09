Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
KidKraft Kidkraft Grocery Marketplace
24" x 16.15" x 47.25"UPC: 0070694353017
Purchase Options
Product Details
Kids can explore their entrepreneurial side with our KidKraft Play Grocery Store Marketplace. The set includes shelving with removable plastic bins to stock items, chalkboard signs to label them, a fabric awning, an interactive cash register and a play credit card. It’s the perfect way to get multiple kids talking, thinking and learning valuable social skills, and it’s big enough to have hours of 360-degree play.