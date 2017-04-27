The KidKraft Play Kitchen with Lights & Sounds is a modern approach to playtime. Kids will love the realistic feel of the turning knobs and working appliance doors as they whip up imaginative meals for the family. The icemaker comes to life with lights and sounds. With a subway-tile backsplash, speckled granite-style countertops and pull-down faucet sprayer, this play kitchen will look good in any home.