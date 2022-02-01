Hover to Zoom
KidKraft Laundry Playset - Espresso
1UPC: 0070694363283
Product Details
The KidKraft Laundry Playset lets kids clean and dry their clothes just like Mom and Dad. This kid-sized stacking washer and dryer set is sized for loads of fun. It includes a play iron, a laundry basket, shelving and a chalkboard on the side. With its realistic design and interactive pieces, this sturdy playset has plenty of playtime value. Doing the laundry has never been this thrilling!