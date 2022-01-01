"Roughing it" is easy with all the ingredients for a fresh, home-cooked meal with the KidKraft Let's Pretend: Camping Cookout. Whether camping in the backyard or in the living room, the great outdoors comes to life with a stove, skillet and campfire. Fish in the pond with your own rod and reel. Serve up a hearty breakfast in stoneware-look dishes. Pack up when you break camp and store it all in the cooler. Set up camp anywhere you want thanks to the portable ease of the Camping Cookout set.