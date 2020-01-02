Watch your little entrepreneur quickly calculate the fun that this KidKraft Let's Pretend Shopkeeper Stand will bring. Whether it's something as simple as a lemonade stand or something more unique—like a fresh produce shop or an ice cream cart, kids will love the creativity and independence that comes with owning and running their own little pretend business. With a chalkboard top, hanging sign and magnetic menu, this setup has plenty of opportunities for personalization. The slanted display shelf lets shop owners show off their wares. The canvas storage box looks like a wooden crate and is ideal for keeping extra play food neat and tidy. When a purchase is made, your lil' proprietor will get a thrill out of using the tablet-style register with included credit card. Endless make believe possibilities are waiting with the KidKraft Let's Pretend Shopkeeper Stand.