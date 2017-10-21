KidKraft Lil' Doll High Chair Perspective: front
KidKraft Lil' Doll High Chair
KidKraft Lil' Doll High Chair
KidKraft Lil' Doll High Chair
KidKraft Lil' Doll High Chair
KidKraft Lil' Doll High Chair
KidKraft Lil' Doll High Chair

1UPC: 0070694361101
The KidKraft Lil’ Doll High Chair lets kids nurture their dolls in style. With classic scalloped trim and butterfly upholstery, this is an elegant addition to playtime. The wooden tray lifts and lowers with rubber stops to keep little fingers safe. The wooden construction ensures years of delicious mealtime fun.