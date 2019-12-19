We've taken the best-selling KidKraft Vintage Play Kitchen and added some pizzazz to create the Limited Edition Vintage Play Kitchen! Golden accents and fixtures and Carrara quartz-look countertops are chic updates that inject instant glam into this popular retro silhouette. With doors that open and close, knobs that click and turn and plenty of convenient storage space, there's an endless supply of fun to keep the most active little chef busy. The removable sink is easy to clean and the durable design can stand up to the most enthusiastic imaginations. Get ready for some magical meals made by the colorful and glitzy Limited Edition Vintage Play Kitchen.