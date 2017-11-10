The heat is on in the KidKraft Little Cook’s Work Station Kitchen! This is more than a play kitchen; this is where little cooks hone their profession, turning out deliciously imaginative meals. Four realistic gas-style burners, a little chopping board and a sink with a pull-down faucet echo the sensibility of a real pro kitchen. Storage below the sink is perfect for storing play food and other accessories, and sturdy wooden construction means this toddler kitchen will provide years of delicious fun for even the hardest-working chefs.