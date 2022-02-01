The KidKraft Lolly Dollhouse is hip and fun—just like the kids who play with it. Its bright, cheerful color scheme definitely gets it noticed. Geometric graphic patterns are splashed all around, from the floor to the walls, making each room look like it's ready for a party. The three stories are ample room for 5" dolls and collectibles to live. Two staircases keep the path of adventure flowing from level to level. Step out of the slanted roof top-floor bedroom and onto a private rooftop balcony. A fenced-in front area can be imagined as a yard or patio. Hidden storage can be found in the furniture to store collectibles. Discover new play and surprises every time with the Lolly Dollhouse.