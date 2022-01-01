Our KidKraft Magnolia Dollhouse is like something out of a fairytale. Standing nearly five feet tall with six rooms and a covered patio, this mansion offers endless exploration and fun. A hanging chandelier in the attic bedroom adds a touch of charm, and the extended second-floor balcony adds space and elegance. With the included 13-piece furniture pack, this dollhouse is a designer's dream for 12-inch fashion dolls.