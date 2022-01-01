KidKraft Magnolia Mansion Dollhouse Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
KidKraft Magnolia Mansion Dollhouse Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
KidKraft Magnolia Mansion Dollhouse Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
KidKraft Magnolia Mansion Dollhouse Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
KidKraft Magnolia Mansion Dollhouse Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
KidKraft Magnolia Mansion Dollhouse Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

KidKraft Magnolia Mansion Dollhouse

1UPC: 0070694365907
Purchase Options

Product Details

Our KidKraft Magnolia Dollhouse is like something out of a fairytale. Standing nearly five feet tall with six rooms and a covered patio, this mansion offers endless exploration and fun. A hanging chandelier in the attic bedroom adds a touch of charm, and the extended second-floor balcony adds space and elegance. With the included 13-piece furniture pack, this dollhouse is a designer's dream for 12-inch fashion dolls.