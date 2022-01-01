The KidKraft Mega Ramp Racing Set gives young kids an awesome one-stop shop for all their favorite toy cars. It's a speedy ramp, a parking garage, an elevator, a car wash and a gas station, all in one convenient package! The centerpiece of this jumbo-sized racing set is its three-level Mega Ramp, which launches cars high in the air. There's even a launch pad that kids lower to let the cars go, guaranteeing that they take off at the same time. Sturdy composite-wood construction ensures this will be a playtime staple for years to come.