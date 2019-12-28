We heard you! You asked for a white playhouse so you can add your own personal touches. So, we took our popular KidKraft Modern Outdoor Playhouse and gave it a fresh new look, designed to accommodate all you crafty DIY-ers. The blank slate lets you paint over it with any color you desire. Or, keep the color as is and just attach decorations and accessorize to a theme, holiday or whatever your heart wants. This was already our most re-decorated playhouse—now it's easier than ever to put your own stamp of uniqueness to it, as we've done the hard part of priming it for you. Packed with imaginative features so kids can explore a whole new world without leaving the backyard. A built-in kitchen lets kids pretend to cook up a delicious picnic and serve their friends at the attached picnic table. A working mailbox is ideal for passing notes, and the chalkboard is a great place to draw artwork. This playhouse features reinforced, preassembled wooden panels to prevent weathering and decrease assembly time. And, with a 5-year warranty on wood, this playhouse will provide tons of make believe over and over again. We can't wait to see how you transform the Modern Outdoor Playhouse into your original design.