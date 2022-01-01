Intricate details and interactive features make our KidKraft My Dream Mansion a lovely addition to playtime. Standing over four feet tall with three levels, four rooms and a patio area, there's plenty to explore. Two canopy beds with real fabric curtains create elegant charm, and a gliding elevator brings dolls up to the second floor. With an included 12-piece furniture pack, there's no end to the imaginative possibilities for 12-inch fashion dolls.