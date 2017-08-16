Playing house has never been so fun. With the four-foot KidKraft My Dreamy Dollhouse, kids have four rooms to decorate, with a gliding elevator that spans all three floors. Two balconies and a working front door offer plenty of room to explore and enjoy. The included 14-piece accessory kit includes a grand piano that plays music and a toilet with flushing sounds. This dollhouse is a dream come true for 12-inch dolls.