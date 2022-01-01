Double the fun for little ones with the reversible tabletop, multi-play KidKraft My Own City Vehicle and Activity Table with EZ Kraft Assembly™! Fun reaches top speed as kids create exciting city layouts for our new sleek vehicles. The expansive 120-piece accessory set includes real wood train tracks, large wood roads and pop-open 3D buildings. Hours of fun await little ones in this enormous transportation adventure where kids will discover the shipping yard with functional cranes, the helicopter landing pad, the airplane runway and so much more. Once transportation play is done, simply flip over the reversible tabletop to let little artists draw creative masterpieces on the large whiteboard. Two large storage bins and an art caddie make sure all accessories and art supplies are organized neatly. Parents will love how fast and easy it is to assemble this activity table with our innovative EZ Kraft Assembly™ technology, which means less building time and more playing time!