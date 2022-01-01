Hover to Zoom
KidKraft Outdoor Children's Sandbox with Canopy - Navy & White
1UPC: 0070694300165
Product Details
With the KidKraft Outdoor Sandbox with Canopy, kids get to dig for treasure and build sand castles in their own backyard. This adorable wooden sandbox is made of weather-resistant wood and comes with a mesh cover that protects the sand when not in use. The canvas canopy provides shade for little explorers and two removable plastic bins are great for storing toys or holding water or sand.