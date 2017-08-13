Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
KidKraft Outdoor Children's Table & Bench Set w/ Cushions & Umbrella-Oatmeal & White Stripes
1UPC: 0070694300500
Purchase Options
Product Details
The KidKraft Outdoor Patio Set is ideal for enjoying a picnic, playing games or simply visiting on beautiful days. The adjustable umbrella offers shady relief from the summer sun and the padded benches are perfectly kid-sized. Constructed from weather-resistant wood with a beautiful stained finish, this set will look good for years to come.