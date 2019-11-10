Life is easy and breezy at the KidKraft Pacific Bungalow Dollhouse. This colorful, modern beach retreat features three levels and five rooms where kids can create their own stories. The front door opens and closes, allowing 360-degree access to the wide-open den. The 14 accessory pieces make this a comfy place to relax after a day at the beach. From the cozy attic loft to the kitchen where a cute wooden dog waits by his food dish, this dollhouse is packed with little details kids will love to discover. The KidKraft Pacific Bungalow Dollhouse fits dolls up to five inches tall and features a convenient carrying handle on top.