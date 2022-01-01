Take fun to new heights with the KidKraft Pacific Railway Train Table Set! With 85 pieces, kids can create their own stories in this busy city. The three-car passenger train travels high into the air, passing through skyscrapers and over a mountain with a dark tunnel running through it. A trestle bridge crosses back over the track and to the airport station with an arm that lifts to let the train pass, as smiling townsfolk and brilliant illustrations bring this train table to life. The play surface offers plenty of room for kids to share, with a one-inch lip to keep toys on the table and off the floor. When it’s time to clean up, the whole set packs neatly into the four removable storage bins under the table.