KidKraft Pirate's Cove Play Set Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
KidKraft Pirate's Cove Play Set Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
KidKraft Pirate's Cove Play Set Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
KidKraft Pirate's Cove Play Set Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
KidKraft Pirate's Cove Play Set Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

KidKraft Pirate's Cove Play Set

25.5" x 9.75" x 33.5"UPC: 0070694363284
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Our KidKraft Pirates Cove Play Set includes everything young imaginations need to embark on grand adventures. The fully-outfitted four-level pirate hideout features a jail cell, a light-up treasure chest, a rope ladder and a pair of cannons with lights and sound. A working crane can transfer cargo to the included pirate ship with fabric sails and a bendable pirate captain and his crew. This set features 17 accessory pieces and sturdy wood construction for years at sea. Ahoy, mateys!

Shipping & Return Information