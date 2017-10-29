Our KidKraft Pirates Cove Play Set includes everything young imaginations need to embark on grand adventures. The fully-outfitted four-level pirate hideout features a jail cell, a light-up treasure chest, a rope ladder and a pair of cannons with lights and sound. A working crane can transfer cargo to the included pirate ship with fabric sails and a bendable pirate captain and his crew. This set features 17 accessory pieces and sturdy wood construction for years at sea. Ahoy, mateys!