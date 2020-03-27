When you're short on space, but not on imagination, the KidKraft Play & Put Away Wooden Kitchen fits right in. With its lower profile and easy-to-reach knobs and doors, this compact kitchen is big on style, function and fun! Sleek, marble-inspired countertops are complemented by a mod diamond-shaped backsplash and refreshing hues. Kids will love turning the clicking knobs on the faucet and oven, opening and closing the fridge and oven doors and pretending to press the buttons. When playtime is over, it's easy to put the kitchen away. Simply take off the rounded peg legs and store them in the back. Next time, the kitchen can be put back together or you can leave the legs off and place on the tabletop for a new perspective on play. It's hassle-free playtime with the Play & Put Away Kitchen.