Spark big dreams with the delightful KidKraft Poppy Dollhouse! This almost four-foot-tall dollhouse packs in lots of play without taking up too much floor space. Three levels and four rooms ensure there's plenty for 12" dolls to explore. Incorporating pastel colors, this chic house is exactly what your children would decorate if they owned a home. The working front door has a cutout doorknob for little fingers to easily grasp and open. The highlight of the kitchen has to be the vintage-style oven. In a peppy lilac shade, it features a working door to see what's baking. Ascend the suspended-step staircase to take play to the next level. Rest on the soft cushioned sofa or read by the tall floor lamp. Dual window shutters open and close to let in the breeze or call down to friends passing by. The quaint bathroom features a bathtub perfect for bubble baths. Check out the spacious top floor bedroom with a soft bed, nightstand and a floor-length mirror for checking out outfits. Kids can spend hours enchanted in the sweetness of the KidKraft Poppy Dollhouse.