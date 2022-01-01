There is so much to learn with the 79-piece KidKraft Railway Express Train Set and Table! Kids can follow a miniature industry, from the muddy quarry where a wooden bulldozer loads the train, to the elevated airport high above the countryside, across the working drawbridge and finally to the docks, where cargo ships come and go with their freight. A crane lifts and lowers cargo from the train to the ships as smiling townsfolk go about their day. Two built-in storage bins are located beneath the table to ease cleanup. Wooden construction ensures this set will stand up to industrial-strength imaginations for years to come.