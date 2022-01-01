KidKraft's Rowan Dollhouse is a terraced row-style design that's made for discovering, exploring and creating bigger worlds of play. Townhome-look exterior and steep stairs invites in imagination. Efficient furniture, suspended stairs and natural elements spark creativity. Kids can get hands on with the opening front door, washer and dryer doors and kitchen cabinets that open and close. Lift up the top of the desk to discover storage. Ascend to your very own private rooftop terrace to get a view of the city. A balcony with wavy curtains also provides a peaceful retreat. Delight in this historical, architectural stacked home that celebrates a neighborhood community vibe.