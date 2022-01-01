Hover to Zoom
KidKraft Shabbat Set
1UPC: 0070694362902
The KidKraft Shabbat Set is perfect for families to teach and learn about important sacred traditions celebrated each week. With this detailed toy set, Shabbat Dinner will be more fun and educational for all your bubalas. Sliced wooden challah with hook and loop closure attachments and a wooden knife, candlesticks and a cover with "Shabbat" in Hebrew adds educational flair to this traditional toy from KidKraft.