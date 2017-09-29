The KidKraft Shimmer Mansion is the perfect dollhouse for young imaginations to weave their own stories for 12 inch dolls. The bright, four-level dollhouse stands over five feet tall and is richly detailed with working lights and a flushing toilet. For a personalized touch, kids can mount a framed mirror on the wall, or insert their own works of art to proudly display in this tall dollhouse. Each of the nine rooms offers a unique backdrop for all kinds of stories. A stylish pink elevator smoothly glides up three stories to the den, where an attached balcony spa awaits. A modern staircase leads to the towering bedroom loft for a breathtaking view for all dolls. The 30-piece accessory kit includes hand-painted wood furniture and accessories for healthy living. A yoga mat and treadmill allow for fun exercise classes in the workout room while watching the modern flat screen television. There’s even a fresh bowl of salad waiting on the table. As kids practice healthy living with their 12-inch dolls, they’ll learn lessons about the importance of a balanced lifestyle.