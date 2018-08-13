Spark big, imaginative dreams with the chic and retro KidKraft So Stylish Mansion with EZ Kraft Assembly™! Standing almost four feet tall and featuring three giant play levels packed full of fun, this spacious Mid-Century modern dollhouse offers 360° of play space so lots of little ones can explore and play together. The wheeled base allows easy mobility so fun can move to any room in the house. With two moveable staircases that can be clipped onto any floor of the dollhouse and an expansive 42-piece furniture and accessory set, this dollhouse allows kids to create exciting stories as they play with their 12" dolls. Parents will love how fast and easy it is to assemble this dollhouse with our innovative EZ Kraft Assembly™ technology, which means less building time and more playing time!