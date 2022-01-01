KidKraft Storage Easel - Espresso Perspective: front
KidKraft Storage Easel - Espresso Perspective: back
KidKraft Storage Easel - Espresso Perspective: left
KidKraft Storage Easel - Espresso Perspective: right
KidKraft Storage Easel - Espresso Perspective: top
KidKraft Storage Easel - Espresso Perspective: bottom
KidKraft Storage Easel - Espresso

1UPC: 0070694362043
Encourage young artists and don’t miss a single masterpiece with the KidKraft Storage Easel. The double-sided design features a dry-erase surface on one side and a chalkboard on the other. Art paper mounts on top of the easel and unrolls for seamless creativity. Convenient and sealable spill-proof paint cups keep paint fresh and off the floor. Easy-clean plastic trays and removable storage bins keep the artist’s supplies organized. This is a must-have for the little artists in your home.