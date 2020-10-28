Retreat to the countryside and let your child's imagination roam free with the KidKraft Sweet Meadow Horse Stable. This modern farmhouse is a cozy abode for dolls and their equine friends. There are two stalls for ponies, complete with food troughs and hay bales. Ascend to the loft and discover a quaint area for dolls to sit and relax after a thrilling day on the farm. Set up a corral outside using the snap-together fences. A couple of standalone pieces are ideal for practicing show jumps. Country chic decorations and accessories make this one barn that'll make living on the range extra sweet.