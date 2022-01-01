Scalloped trim and bow flourishes give the KidKraft Tiffany Bow Doll Cradle a classic, vintage feel. Kids will love rocking their dolls to sleep with the gentle swaying motion. The head, foot and sides of the cradle are enhanced with a scroll-like bow and ribbon adornment. The crib is made sweeter with the addition of a pad, blanket and pillow. Pad is solid pink satiny fabric. Comforter and pillow are rose print fabric with pink satiny trim. Let kids tuck in their 18-inch dolls in this cradle for sweet dreams.