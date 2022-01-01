Hover to Zoom
KidKraft Tiffany Bow Lil Doll High Chair
1UPC: 0070694361111
Product Details
The KidKraft Tiffany Bow Doll High Chair lets kids nurture their dolls in style. With classic scalloped trim and ribbon details, this is an elegant addition to playtime. A rose-print fabric pad ties onto the seat for extra adornment. The tray lifts and lowers with rubber stops to keep little fingers safe. The wooden construction ensures years of delicious mealtime fun.