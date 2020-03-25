The KidKraft Toddler Activity Station is a great preschool toy to keep toddlers engaged as they practice their fine motor skills, learn about colors and explore different shapes. The cute elephant has interlocking gears on his side and lifting flaps with numbers and animals. A three-car train pulls zoo animals around the bead mazes and across the brightly illustrated table top. Even cleanup on this wooden toy is fun. Kids can match each wooden animal with its appropriate shape as they drop them into the built-in storage bins below. Sturdy wood construction makes this safe and beautiful toy a fantastic play table for any kid.