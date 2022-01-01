The 58-piece KidKraft Transportation Station Train Set and Table centers around a towering, elevated train station where smiling passengers wait for their trip around town. Passengers climb two flights of stairs to reach the boarding platform. A three-car magnetic train passes through the control tower and down to circle the airport. A tall, working crane stands by, ready to lift and lower cargo onto the train as it heads for its destination. The whole table is circled by a second track, made from sturdy molded plastic and raised one inch to help keep playtime on the table instead of the floor. The double-track design makes this the perfect train table to share with a travelling buddy or a fun-loving parent.