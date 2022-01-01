The ultra-modern and innovative KidKraft Uptown Elite Play Kitchen in white with EZ Kraft Assembly™ creates hours of sizzlin' fun for aspiring little chefs! Featuring beautiful light wood details, this sleek kitchen offers up exceptional features that will keep kids engaged. Kids can pretend to boil, sauté and simmer delicious imaginative meals with the cooktop and griddle with light and sound motion sensors. Kids also have the option to cook play food in the microwave with sounds. Refreshing beverages are more fun to make with the functioning ice maker that dispenses plastic ice cubes. After cooking, kids can learn practical skills as they rinse off dishes in the sink using the faucet's red and blue labels to indicate hot and cold water. Dishes can then be neatly stacked in the spacious dishwasher. A large refrigerator, a deep freezer and ample shelf space teach children how to organize pots, pans and play food. Innovative EZ Kraft Assembly™ technology speeds up assembly time on the KidKraft Uptown Elite Play Kitchen in white with EZ Kraft Assembly™, which means less building time and more playing time!