The KidKraft Wash N Go Wooden Car Garage was a Toy of the Year Awards finalist in 2017. Packed with interactive fun, this playset will keep kids engaged and having imaginative fun for hours. Kids can take the included wooden cars up the elevator to the top floor where a helicopter waits on its pad. Zoom down the ramps past the mechanic’s shop and smiling townsfolk to the car wash with its spinning brushes. Fuel up at the gas station, then it’s back to the elevator to do it all again. This playset includes 19 accessory pieces in all. Durable wood construction makes this a safe and sturdy focus for imaginative play.