The KidKraft Waterfall Junction Train Set and Table is a perfect centerpiece to any playroom. The 112-piece train set winds around and through the mountain, over and under the bridge and right through the towering waterfall to the other side. A working crane loads and unloads cargo from the train and a sturdy, molded plastic railroad track encircles the whole train table. With four included removable storage bins, cleanup is a snap. The sturdy wooden construction ensures this train table will provide years of safe, imaginative fun.