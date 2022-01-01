The KidKraft Waterfall Mountain Train Table Set is perfect for little conductors. With 120 colorful pieces, kids will love the adventure of pushing the train around and through a gentle waterfall and over a suspension bridge. A crane lifts and lowers cargo onto the train and a helicopter soars over the town with blades spinning. When it’s time to clean up, the whole set fits into convenient removable storage bins. The whole set is carefully crafted for safety, and to provide endless hours of creative fun.