Tiny mighty minds will grow and learn in the dual KidKraft Whisk & Wash Kitchen & Laundry with sink, washer, oven, stove and vent for lots of hands-on imaginative play. Kids can cook and wash clothes simultaneously just like in a real European setup. A laundry basket is conveniently underneath the washer/dryer to complete the full laundry routine. Kids will love the interaction with opening and closing doors, twistable faucet knobs and clickable dials. Raised feet, geometric backsplash and peg keep it modern and ready to inspire creativity.