It's a very busy world, and your littlest ones will be challenged and entertained nonstop with the wooden World of Eric Carle Very Busy Activity Cube. With five sides for them to explore, this toy keeps the senses engaged. Turnable gears and lift-up flaps are both adorned in vivid graphics for visual interest. It's never too early to start language development. The entire alphabet is represented on one side with square wooden blocks that show the letter and an object that starts with that letter. Let them practice their coordination skills on the side that features sliding discs and traceable knobs. The top is a rollercoaster of a bead maze, weaving in and out through a colorful display. This toy cube will grow with your child—it works well with sitting and crawling babies and is a good height for toddlers who are learning to stand. From all angles, the Very Busy Activity Cube is a winning combination of fun and learning.