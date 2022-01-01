Add in a healthy dose of learning and fun in one with the World of Eric Carle Wobble and Wiggle Bead Maze by KidKraft. This apple-shaped toy is on a wobbly base for surprising motion when baby touches it. Follow the caterpillar's journey through metamorphoses — eating his way through fruits and vegetables, making a cocoon and eventually transforming into a butterfly — by sliding the shaped wooden beads along three separate tracks. Each bead represents a segment of the caterpillar. Tactile feet and antenna invite little hands to feel and discover. Encourage hand eye coordination, motor skills and classic play with this imaginative toy.