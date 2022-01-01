Eric Carle Stacking/Nesting Blocks. Includes 10 paperboard blocks. Stacks to 34 inches high! Product Measures: 5.5"x5.5x"5.5" Recommended Ages: 6 months and up; From the Manufacturer; Eric Carle Stacking/Nesting Blocks offers hours of hue-riffic learning for children three years old and up. Each block represents a different animal, and all but the birds has a different tactile or movable feature. The pairing of animals with numbers is subtle but clever. Parents will appreciate the words used to describe an action of each animal: peacock yelping, flamingo fluting, walrus bellowing. The ten paperboard blocks are illustrated with all the characters from the author's books so toddlers will recognize their favorite characters too.