Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Miso (Water, Soybeansm Rice, Salt, Alcohol), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar), Plum Puree, Garlic, Caramel Color, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Vinegar, Spices, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More