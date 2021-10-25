Hover to Zoom
Kikkoman Gluten-Free Hoisen Sauce
13.2 ozUPC: 0004139002435
Product Details
A versatile, complex sauce with the perfect balance of sweet, sour, and savory. It features subtle hints of chinese five spice with a fruity punch. It is an asian barbeque sauce that is bold.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (39 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium480mg20.87%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Sugar18g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Miso (Water, Soybeansm Rice, Salt, Alcohol), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar), Plum Puree, Garlic, Caramel Color, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Vinegar, Spices, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
