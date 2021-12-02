Kikkoman Gluten-free Vegetarian Oyster Sauce has the same delicious taste of our classic oyster sauce. Its savory flavor is balanced with a touch of sweetness. This authentic sauce is perfect for anyone trying to recreate their favorite vegetarian Asian dishes. Kikkoman Gluten-free Vegetarian Oyster Sauce is great for creating Asian inspired dishes, like rice bowls, wraps, glazed vegetables, salads and more, at home. This sauce is perfect for vegetarians, vegans and flexitarians! Kikkoman Vegetarian Oyster Sauce is made to the highest standards of quality that consumers have come to expect from Kikkoman.

