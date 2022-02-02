Kikkoman Light Reduced Sodium Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce
Product Details
Use Kikkoman Less Sodium Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce as you would our regular Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce; for basting, marinating, as an ingredient in sauces, vegetables, stews and soups.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Water, Sugar, Wine, Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Xanthan Gum, Salt, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate: Less Than 1/10 of 1% as A Preservative, Spice Extractives, Garlic Extract, Dextrose, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
