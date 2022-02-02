Kikkoman Light Reduced Sodium Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce Perspective: front
Kikkoman Light Reduced Sodium Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce Perspective: back
Kikkoman Light Reduced Sodium Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce Perspective: left
Kikkoman Light Reduced Sodium Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce Perspective: right
Kikkoman Light Reduced Sodium Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce

10 fl ozUPC: 0004139001040
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Use Kikkoman Less Sodium Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce as you would our regular Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce; for basting, marinating, as an ingredient in sauces, vegetables, stews and soups.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium310mg12.92%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.33%
Sugar3g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Water, Sugar, Wine, Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Xanthan Gum, Salt, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate: Less Than 1/10 of 1% as A Preservative, Spice Extractives, Garlic Extract, Dextrose, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
